1  of  2
Breaking News
Pittsfield family of 5 in mandatory quarantine after trip to China Police called to possible shooting with several victims in Milwaukee

What keeps causing tractor-trailer rollover crashes on highways?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen several tractor-trailer rollover crashes in western Massachusetts this year.

Tractor-trailer drivers are trained to drive cautiously on highways but they said a lot of the times it’s the cars around them causing the accidents.

There have been multiple tractor-trailer rollovers on Western Massachusetts highways this month. The most recent accident took place Monday morning at the I-91 North on-ramp next Exit 16. It took crews hours to remove the tractor-trailer that was hauling propane and reopen the on-ramp.

22News spoke with tractor-trailer drivers today in Chicopee on why these accidents are so common.

Connecticut tractor-trailer driver Lance Smith told 22News, “You got to take care of yourself and minus your speed. That’s the main reason rollovers are happening all those days.”

Georgia tractor-trailer driver Carlos Moore also told 22News, “Normally when we have to swerve for one way or another, its to dodge a car, that has cut in front of us or has pulled in front of us and stops. It happens countless times a day.”

MassDOT told 22News in event of a rollover, the tractor-trailer owner’s insurance company is responsible to pay the costs of restoring the road to its condition before the accident. They will also send a bill to the owner of the tractor-trailer for all MassDOT personnel, equipment, and materials needed to clean-up the road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories