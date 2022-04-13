(WWLP) – The New York City subway shooting left dozens wounded and injured. On Wednesday, 22News is working for you with how law enforcement says to respond to an active shooter threat.

Amtrak Police say, always have an escape route and plan in mind. If there is a threat, they say to RUN. Evacuate immediately and help others escape if possible. If evacuation is not possible, HIDE. Find a place where the active shooter is less likely to find you, and silence your cellphone.

As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger, FIGHT. Disrupt and/or incapacitate the active shooter. Lastly, call the police only when it is safe to do so.