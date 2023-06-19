CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As you might imagine, there are hundreds of bird species in Massachusetts, but really, you can never know which can be found during the summer.

Identifying birds can be like picking a needle from a haystack, as there are so many different species. But with a bit of knowledge and a keen eye, you can find them all. As summer approaches, 22News is working for you on what birds you can expect to see.

Massachusetts is home to more than 300 species of birds every year, according to Mass Audubon. In the Commonwealth, there are bird species of all sizes and shapes, from the rare Northern Goshawk to the charmingly common Black-capped Chickadee.

One of the top bird guides online, Bird Advisors, lists some of the best birds you will find near your home.

The following are backyard birds in Massachusetts all year: Black-capped Chickadee, Blue Jay, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow, American Crow, Mourning Dove, American Goldfinch, Tufted Titmouse, Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Sparrow, European Starling, Red-bellied Woodpecker, House Finch, Northern Flicker, Northern Mockingbird, Hairy Woodpecker

Backyard birds in Massachusetts in summer include: Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Gray Catbird, Common Yellowthroat, Cedar Waxwing, Chipping Sparrow, Barn Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Eastern Kingbird, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Towhee, Brown-headed Cowbird