What to expect during Labor Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of people will be traveling over the weekend which traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer.

86 percent of those travelers are expected to get to their long-weekend destinations by car.

Nationwide, gas prices are down from last year which may encourage more holiday travel.

If you’re driving this weekend, AAA recommends planning ahead and checking your vehicle’s tires, oil, and battery before you hit the road.

MassDOT has shut down construction on highways to help ease travel.

Road work will resume Tuesday morning.

You can always keep up to date on the situation out on the roads with our Live Traffic Map.