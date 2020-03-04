What’s next after Super Tuesday?

(WWLP) – On Super Tuesday, residents in 14 states cast their votes in the Democratic and Republican primaries. It’s the biggest night of the primary season, with more than 1,300 delegates at stake.

Active Democratic candidates on the ballot Tuesday included Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard. On the Republican ballot were Donald Trump, William Weld, and Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente.

So what happens next?

“It’s not just the results from tonight,” Political consultant Tony Cignoli said. “It’s what these campaigns do with those results– what you’re doing on social media, you’re raising money, you’re making the phone calls, players are working.”

Primaries and caucuses are scheduled to be held in the remaining states throughout the second week of June:

March 10: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington

March 12: Virgin Island Republican caucus

March 14: Guam Republican caucus

March 17: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio

March 24: American Samoa Republican caucus, Georgia

March 29: Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 4: Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming Democratic primaries, Louisiana

April 7: Wisconsin

April 28: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island

May 2: Guam Democratic caucus, Kansas Democratic primary

May 5: Indiana

May 7: Wyoming Republican convention

May 12: Nebraska West Virginia

May 19: Kentucky, Oregon

June 2: District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota

June 6: Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses

June 7: Puerto Rico Republican primary

In order to win the Democratic nomination, a candidate must earn 1,991 delegates. The Republican nomination requires a candidate to earn 1,276 delegates.

Other dates to look forward to: