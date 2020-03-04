What’s next after Super Tuesday?

(WWLP) – On Super Tuesday, residents in 14 states cast their votes in the Democratic and Republican primaries. It’s the biggest night of the primary season, with more than 1,300 delegates at stake.
Active Democratic candidates on the ballot Tuesday included Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard. On the Republican ballot were Donald Trump, William Weld, and Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente.
SUPER TUESDAY MASSACHUSETTS ELECTION RESULTS
So what happens next?
“It’s not just the results from tonight,” Political consultant Tony Cignoli said. “It’s what these campaigns do with those results– what you’re doing on social media, you’re raising money, you’re making the phone calls, players are working.”
Primaries and caucuses are scheduled to be held in the remaining states throughout the second week of June:
- March 10: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington
- March 12: Virgin Island Republican caucus
- March 14: Guam Republican caucus
- March 17: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio
- March 24: American Samoa Republican caucus, Georgia
- March 29: Puerto Rico Democratic primary
- April 4: Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming Democratic primaries, Louisiana
- April 7: Wisconsin
- April 28: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island
- May 2: Guam Democratic caucus, Kansas Democratic primary
- May 5: Indiana
- May 7: Wyoming Republican convention
- May 12: Nebraska West Virginia
- May 19: Kentucky, Oregon
- June 2: District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota
- June 6: Virgin Islands Democratic caucuses
- June 7: Puerto Rico Republican primary
In order to win the Democratic nomination, a candidate must earn 1,991 delegates. The Republican nomination requires a candidate to earn 1,276 delegates.
Other dates to look forward to:
- July 13-16: Democratic National Convention
- August 24-27: Republican National Convention
- September 29, October 15 and 22: Presidential debates
- November 3: Election Day