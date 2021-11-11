What’s open and closed on Veterans Day in western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While cities and towns across the country honor veterans with ceremonies and memorials the national holiday is also a day off for many workers. 22News is working for you on Thursday morning with what is open and what is closed today.

Most restaurants, retail stores and shopping centers will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day. All federal offices, schools, libraries, municipal offices, post offices and the RMV will be closed. Although, some banks may or not be closed before heading out be sure to check their hours by calling your local branch.

In Springfield the Department of Public Works services and trash collecting will be operating as normal neither the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority nor the Franklin regional transit authority will be running.

The PVTA in Springfield and Northampton-area buses are on Sunday service and there will also be changes to the UMass transit system.

