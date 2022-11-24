CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving High School Football is back, and it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts without a good matchup.

In south Hadley, Holyoke’s Purple Knights took on the South Hadley Tigers in a major rivalry for the ‘Battle of the Bridge.’ South Hadley was victorious over the Knights 60 to 36.

Jonathan Maxwell from South Hadley has two sons playing in that game. “We are big football fans, and we are here to support the high school team, both of my sons play.”

Ted Doyle from South Hadley is enjoying the sport but also the community coming together. “We got a lot of ex-patriots from Holyoke over here too. Its been a lot of fun both sides, of course I know all the people too.”

Franklin Tech Eagles came out on top 30 to 12 against Smith Vocational Vikings. That game also created new football fans.

“For some game-goers there’s a soft spot for both teams. I always love coming to ‘Turkey Day’ games,” explained Curtis from Turners Falls.

The excitement continued at Northampton High School with a matchup between the Easthampton Eagles and Northampton Blue Devils. The Blue Devils shutting out the Eagles with a final score of 41 to 14. Football alumni came out to support their team.

“It’s my first game! My friends have been bugging me all season,” said John Cote from Northampton.

“All these guys I’ve actually grown up with, so to see them now, in the role that I was in when they were on the sidelines with us. Its really special,” said Syrus Carey also from Northampton.