What’s the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a warning?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A line of strong and even severe thunderstorms tracked through western Massachusetts Saturday.

At first, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued. Then, warnings. But the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and warning can be confusing. The same criteria apply to high winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

A watch means all the ingredients are there for severe weather, but there is no severe weather ongoing or immediately imminent. A warning is issued when there is at least 80 percent confidence the event is ongoing or will be very soon.

A watch is issued when there is at least 50 percent confidence of a weather parameter meeting warning criteria within 36 to 48 hours.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a particular storm has wind gusts over 58 mph and/or hail at least an inch in diameter. It’s important to note that when a severe thunderstorm warning is cancelled, it does not mean the storm is over. Rather, it means the storm has weakened below those criteria — so strong winds, and smaller hail are still possible.