Wheeling PD Chief: Line of work is traumatic, not sought-after but noble

All across the nation, people are honoring the men and women in blue this week that continue to protect us day in and out.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department has 73 sworn officers working on the front-lines of this pandemic.

The Chief says in his line of work it can go from boredom to complete chaos in a matter of minutes, and while this National Police Week looks a little different, we can still honor those who make the sacrifice.

The job description can do some wear and tear. On any given day an officer is witnessing death, destruction, overdoses.

Started as National Police Officer Memorial Day in 1962, the now Police Week recognizes sacrifice in many forms, with the ultimate price of giving your life in the line of duty. The city of Wheeling has had 9 Police Officers killed in the line of duty in its 200-year history.

The very first police funeral I attended, it resonated with me right then and there, is we can never forget the sacrifices that are made by our fallen officers. Today no one wants to do this job or very few, and the ones that we have are tremendous. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

This is the first time in seven years the Wheeling PD will not be hosting a ceremony at Heritage Port, but they want to include the public. They’ll be putting messages out on their social media in the next days.

People that still do this job are the greatest assets we have; they come to work every day. That’s what I love. No matter whether it’s running into gun fire or continuing to come to work without complaint despite a pandemic. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Citizens are asked to place a blue light at your front porch to remember the fallen, or say hello to your passing officer.

Latest Posts: