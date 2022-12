(WWLP) – Like humans, pets can need emergency care from time to time. 22news is working for you to explain when a trip to the emergency room might be needed for your pet.

Veterinarians say some of the most common reasons for emergency care visits involve some sort of physical trauma, or the animal eating something they aren’t supposed to. Keep an eye out for unusual patterns or symptoms. Vomiting, being extra tired, or lack of appetite are all major drivers for emergency veterinary care.