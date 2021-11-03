Where can I get a COVID vaccine for my child

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids are now able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC gave its final approval.

Children ages 5 to 11 can now receive Pfizer’s vaccine after the CDC director have the final ok. The approval will now prevent millions of kids from getting sick and having to go to the hospital.

The first COVID vaccine for kids 12 and younger has been approved to help prevent serious illness. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky authorized the vaccine for children 5 to 11. Health experts hope it will allow parents across the nation to breathe a sign of relief.

The vaccine will be given to kids in smaller doses, one-third of the dosage given to teens and adults. Smaller needles will also be used to make it easier for pediatricians and pharmacists to administer to kids.

Looking at the numbers, there have been at least 1.9 million COVID cases in the age group, 8,300 hospitalizations and at least 94 deaths. With the approval, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines.

According to a modeled scenario published by the FDA last week, fully vaccinating 1 million kids ages 5 to 11 would prevent 58,000 COVID infections, 241 hospitalizations, 77 intensive care unit stays and one death. The White House said Monday it began the process of moving 15 million doses from Pfizer’s freezers and facilities to distribution centers.

The FDA says it needs more time to decide whether to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 17.

Walgreens will start administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 starting Saturday, CVS starting Sunday.