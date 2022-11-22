(WWLP) – The price you’ll pay to prepare your traditional Thanksgiving feast is up this year, and 22News examines some of the reasons behind the dramatic increase.

According to the Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey showing the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast is a 20% increase from last year.

The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables, the turkey costs more than last year, at $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. Contributing factors to the increased cost of the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine.