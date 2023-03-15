(WWLP) – Despite the recent snow we saw, it has been a mild winter, and the warm temperatures are not stopping ticks from coming out.

Ticks are highly adaptive and survive low temperatures by burrowing into mulch, leaf debris, or snow, which serves as insulation from surface air temperatures. Unless temperatures remain consistently frigid, it’s estimated that the majority of ticks can endure a Massachusetts winter.

In the United States, cases of Lyme disease have tripled in the past 20 years, making it the most common infection in North America transmitted from animals to people. According to the CDC, if you are hiking or in a wooded area, wear long pants and sleeves, and check yourself for ticks after.