CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It definitely felt like February out there Friday with the gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

After a very mild January, we’ve been dealing with some arctic air for the start of February. The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 35 degrees and the average low temperature is 16 degrees.

The arctic air right now with the jet stream dipping way to the south allows the cold air out of Canada to move down over us. That will continue to be the case as we head into the start of the weekend.

As we head into next week, especially into Monday and Tuesday, that jet stream is going to move to the north, and the mild air returns and we’re talking temperatures back up into the 40s as we head through next week.