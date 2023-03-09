SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter is not quite over yet, and many Western Massachusetts residents are trying to keep up with the high energy costs.

22News spoke with a Springfield resident who is a mother of four children. She says she has been dealing with high gas and electricity bills, which has resulted in her needing to budget and cut back on other aspects of her life.

“It’s really juggling and being responsive because I don’t want my electricity or gas to be shut off,” said Rosemary Montero of Springfield. “It is hard a lot of times, especially when you have family members, and food prices going up as well, it’s not just one or the other, all of them have gone up. It’s been really tough.”

The home heating season is until April 30th here in the Commonwealth and the Massachusetts home energy assistance program is a free resource to help eligible households pay a portion of winter heating bills.

