Woman arrested after array of animals found in home

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman has been arrested after authorities found three dead animals in her home and seized more than two dozen cats along with dogs, squirrels and an owl, police said Wednesday.

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty. She was detained on a $5,000 bond.

Animal control officials from Hamden, several other towns and the state executed a search warrant at Scirocco’s home on Oct. 26. Police said they found 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl. There were also two large rats in the home, officials said. Authorities also found two dead cats and a dead woodchuck.

Animal control officials from Hamden, several other towns and the state executed a search warrant at Scirocco’s home on Oct. 26. Police said they found 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl. There were also two large rats in the home, officials said. Authorities also found two dead cats and a dead woodchuck.

Hamden officials allege the animals were neglected and cruelly treated. One of the dogs was clinging to life when found. All the animals were taken to veterinary hospitals for evaluation and are being kept at several animal shelters.

It was not immediately clear whether Scirocco, 59, has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Telephone listings for her are no longer in service.