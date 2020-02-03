Woman killed, man injured after woman backed out of driveway

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Middletown police_1525466577972.jpg_41669750_ver1.0_640_360_1555070973229.jpg.jpg

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) – Police say a Rhode Island woman was killed and a man was injured after they were hit by a woman backing out of a driveway.

A woman was backing out of a driveway Saturday afternoon when she allegedly drove into a yard across the street and struck two people. Her Jeep Cherokee continued to back up and finally stopped after hitting a porch. Gertrude Mackin, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tristan Mouligne remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Police Chief William Kewer called the crash a “tragic accident.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories