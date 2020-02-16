Woman reports being kidnapped while trying to use ride-share

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a woman who thought she was getting into a ride-sharing service car in Boston was kidnapped by the driver and taken on a half-hour drive before being able to escape near the New Hampshire border.
Authorities say a woman in her 20s tried to order a Lyft ride home from a city bar at about 1 a.m. Sunday. She told police the car eventually stopped at a gas station and another man tried to grab her through a window, but she managed to getaway. She says she wasn’t hurt. No arrests have been made.