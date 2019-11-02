Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after rollover crash in Springfield

by: WWLP staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Springfield Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, crews responded to a single-car rollover accident at I-291 eastbound by Exit 3 just before 7:30 p.m.

Capt. Tetreault said the driver, a woman, was ejected from the car following the crash. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

Massachusetts State Police shut down the Exit 3 ramp for a period of time Saturday evening but it has since reopened.

State Police are looking into the cause of the crash.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

