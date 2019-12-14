Wreaths Across America honors Agawam Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Wreaths Across America event reached Agawam today.

Hundreds of people visited The Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to lay wreaths on headstones.

This year’s event had more than 8,000 wreaths to place at headstones. It was enough to cover the entire cemetery.

The annual holiday time event honors those who have served.

Many local families make it an annual tradition to come pay tribute to their fallen loved ones.

“Our father is buried here and so we come every year to pay tribute to him,” said Katie Gauvin of Granby. “And then we also do the same for anybody else in the cemetery.”

After years of honoring veterans, Gauvin’s brother Frank followed in their father’s footsteps and joined the military.

Regardless of family ties, both Katie and Frank hold a sense of duty to this day of remembrance.

“People in this cemetery some of them have lost their lives fighting for our country but all of them have served our country in one way or another,” she said. “So, it’s our duty to come out here and remember them and to pay this little tribute to them at the holidays.”

“We served in the armed forces in the Navy and all over. And this is my third year coming here. I feel it’s my duty to lay wreaths.

“It’s a sad moment for all of us.”

Wreaths Across America organizes similar events all around the country.