LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-year-old Longmeadow girl is performing in New York this Saturday after being a winner in an international talent competition.

Brianna Li was a grand prize winner in the Rising Talents Festival International Competition after auditioning back in February in front of Judge Marianne Lauffer. The judge noted that in her audition she achieved a perfect tempo, and she moved around the piano board effortlessly while maintaining an energy pulse.

“At first it was a shock, I didn’t think I actually won. It kind of felt like a far fetch dream.” Brianna Li of Longmeadow

Galina Gertsendon, Li’s music teacher, encouraged her to enter the competition, to showcase her pianistic talent. “From the age of three, I have been studying piano,” recalled Li. “It was just one day when the little me decided to play piano.”

It is expected that every participant will be able to perform in one of the area’s finest music halls. For Li, she is to play in Carnegie Hall, playing the song Sonata in D Major by Scarlatti.

“Its the first place I’m going to be performing in that is world known,” Li expressed. The moment she steps on stage will be a surprise and possibly a relief to her.

A trophy and certificate will be awarded to her after her performance. Her teacher is to also receive a recognition certificate.

As she gets to demonstrate many aspects of her musical talent at Carnegie Hall, this day is sure to be an unforgettable one for Li.