Zippo receives 36 reports of recalled product

(WWLP) – Zippo Due has recalled Ronson Brand Tech Torch due to the product being a fire hazard.

The CPSC states the Ronson Tech Torch can continue to produce flame after the activation trigger is released into the off position, posing as a fire hazard.

Zippo has received 36 reports of the product continuing to operate after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage. However, no injuries have been reported.

The product is sold at Walmart, Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide and online at zippo.com and amazon.com. Consumers are able to receive a refund in the form of a gift card.

Description of the product:

The torch is a red utility lighter with a black rubber handle, black trigger, and metal nozzle. It is packaged with a Ronson butane fuel can. Ronson is printed on top of the torch and Tech Torch is printed on the base of the product. CPSC

Contact Information:

Ronson Tech Torch recall hotline toll-free at 800-407-0377.