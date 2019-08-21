Torched: Man claims attempt to burn weeds sparked massive house fire

(WKYC) Newly released body camera video shows a suspicious fire that destroyed three homes and forced an Ohio neighborhood to evacuate Monday.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy was the first person to arrive on scene. By that time, flames were already shooting up the sides of three homes, which appear to be a total loss.

At least three homes and two cars were involved in the fire, which has now prompted an investigation that could lead to criminal charges, based on how the incident is believed to have started.

“The individual reported he was burning some weeds with a butane torch or something,” Majoy said. “However, that is under investigation at this point. So we’re working closely with the state Fire Marshal’s office.”

The fire quickly spread and required ten departments to help assist in getting the blaze under control. Nearby homes were also evacuated.

