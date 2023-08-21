(KTLA) – Actress Tori Spelling revealed on social media that she was hospitalized over the weekend.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, which has since disappeared (these posts only last 24 hours; and it was posted Sunday), the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared a photo of a hospital band around her wrist and an IV in her hand.

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” the text over the photo read. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

Her hospital bracelet shows Spelling was admitted on August 17. She was released Monday, according to TMZ, which noted she had what appeared to be bruising on her face.

She has not revealed the reason for her hospitalization.

The social media post comes over three months after Spelling revealed she discovered “extreme mold” in her home after her children started falling ill quite frequently.

On May 10, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her kids at an Urgent Care Center in Southern California.

“Let’s talk about MOLD,” her caption read. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on.”

“Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection! Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home. The pieces all started to fall into place,” she said.

Spelling then revealed that their home was labeled a “health hazard” and uninhabitable.

Nexstar’s KTLA has reached out to Spelling’s team for an update on her condition and has not heard back yet.