Tornado forces Cape Cod tourists to change vacation plans

HARWICH, Mass. (WWLP) – An EF 1 tornado tore through Harwich on Tuesday. It brought down trees and power lines, causing thousands to lose power.

“I think I’ve seen 1 water spout come ashore – 1 or 2,” said Harwich resident Ted Harmon. “But, nothing like this.”

Restaurants usually busy this time of year were dark and empty.

The owner of the Beach Shack in Harwichport spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after the storm.

“It might slow us down a little bit, but the tourists are still here,” said Arthur Wright. “They will get out and about. They will want to go to the beach once the sun comes out. We will be all set.”

The storm forced one mom to start her vacation early to comfort her kids who were staying in West Dennis with family members.

“The original plan was my kids were staying with my father until Friday, and then I was going to come down after work for my vacation week with them next week,” said Jennifer Morris. “I’m hoping we have electricity.”

One man from New York City visiting his family in Harwich said the tornado forced him to completely change his vacation plans. Instead of going to the beach …

“Looks like we are doing a little landscaping and some yard work,” said Bobby Bantick.