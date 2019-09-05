Tornado warning brings heavy rain, power outages to western Massachusetts

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A fast moving storm swept through the region Wednesday night. For the most part, power in the area is restored.

There were tornado warnings from Hampden county all the way into Connecticut.

Down pours drenched parts of the pioneer valley, sometimes creating pretty poor visibility on the roads. There were periods of strong winds and Tornado warnings were issued.

One 22News viewer sent us this ominous photo of clouds over East Windsor this evening.

Photo Courtesy: Henry Lanouette.

“I heard the thunder. It was coming down pretty heavy. The cat was afraid she was in the window. It was actually pretty quick, because I went outside not that long after that and it was done,” Veronica Volpini of Chicopee told 22News.

There were patches of power outages and in towns like Gill, as the storm passed through, it pulled down trees and branches, strong enough to uproot some from the ground.

In order to be sure you receive notifications about tornado warnings, if you have an iPhone, go to your settings, then notification center, and make sure emergency alerts are set to on.