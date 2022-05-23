NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – Police and other emergency personnel are reminding drivers about the move over law after a tow truck driver was killed Saturday.

The accident happened around 7 Saturday night in North Haven, Connecticut. The tow truck driver, 37-year-old Christopher Russell, had pulled over to provide help on I-91 near exits 10 and 11 when he was hit by another car.

Connecticut State Police have not indicated if an arrest has been made in this accident. The company Russell worked for is planning on installing a memorial at the site of the accident.