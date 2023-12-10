AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — While western Massachusetts is in the middle of the holiday season, we should also remember to make time to pay tribute to our fallen veterans.

The Town of Agawam is preparing for the Wreaths Across America day this upcoming Saturday, where thousands of wreaths will be laid on each grave at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

22News spoke with Army veteran Harvey LaFleur, who is 100 years-old. He says it’s very important to remember the people who fight for our freedom, “Today is a day that we mustn’t forget our veterans, especially those that gave their lives for us to be free. This is a great day.”

On Sunday, Wreaths Across America brought over 3,000 wreaths to Agawam out of the over 9,000 that are expected for the cemetery.