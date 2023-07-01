AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — The town of Amherst held it’s Annual July 4th Celebration and Fireworks event on Saturday evening. Many local restaurants were vendors at the celebration including: Batch Ice Cream, La Mesa, and Say Cheese!

The fireworks took place on the lawn outside of UMass’ McGuirk Alumni Stadium and hundreds showed up for the festivities. 22News spoke to people in attendance looking forward to seeing the night sky illuminated with fireworks.

“We used to go to mill river and then we used to come here it’s like a tradition every year.. it’s loud colorful it’s a good experience for kids and just family if you wanna do family it’s a great spot to be at,” expressed Amherst resident, Gretchen Vallellanes.

She added that the fireworks and July 4th celebration are her and her family’s favorite.