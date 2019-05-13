Town of Longmeadow holding vote Tuesday on gas pipeline regulations

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents want the town to regulate the environmental impacts of a potential new gas metering station.

The citizen petition, “Restrictions for Facilities of Natural Gas Utilities”, is Article 42 on Longmeadow’s Town Meeting Warrant.

A “yes” vote would support a bylaw that would set regulations on potential noise, emissions, leaks, and other risks associated with natural gas utilities.

The Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company is planning to build a metering station at the Longmeadow Country Club as part of their new natural gas pipeline project.

“If the project goes forward we’ll have some regulations in place. If they exceed the amount of pollution, noise levels, there will be some way to control what they are doing and hold them accountable.” Gary Levine, Longmeadow

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the Longmeadow Country Club and the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company have an “option agreement” to build the metering station on the club’s property. But Crane said both the metering station and pipeline project still needs state and federal approval.

Town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Longmeadow High School.

