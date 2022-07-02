SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley held a variety of firework festivities Saturday night at William E. Smith Middle School.

Despite the thunderstorms in the forecast, people came from all over to celebrate Independence Day weekend as a community.

There were a variety of activities such as bouncy houses, gyro gyms, carnival food, and sweets. Everyone was excited to celebrate the long weekend with friends, family and of course: fireworks!

22News spoke to some of those in attendance about what makes the perfect Fourth of July weekend.

Cheyenne McCray of South Hadley, listed a few of her favorite things about the holiday. “Fireworks, having a bunch of people, food, red, white, and blue all over, just to have fun,” she said.

Hailey Raymond also of South Hadley, was very happy to have her friends around to enjoy the summer with. “Hanging out with friends, and seeing them from school, and just hanging out,” she expressed.

