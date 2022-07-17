WILLIAMSBURG, Mass (WWLP) – Celebrations continue Sunday in Williamsburg as the town marks its 250th anniversary.
There have been events honoring this milestone all weekend long, including a fireworks display and a festival.
A parade is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Route 9 and South Main Street in Haydenville, turning left onto Main Street. It will then continue to the parade’s end at the corner of Main Street/Route 9 and Petticoat Hill Road in Williamsburg.
It is strongly encouraged that you are parked for the parade by 8:30 a.m. Main Street/Route 9 will be shut down from Buttonshop Road in Williamsburg to High Street in Haydenville for approximately 2 hours beginning at 9:15 a.m.
Official parking areas include:
- Family Veterinary Center | 99 Main Street, Haydenville
- Village Green/Local Burgy | 93 Main Street, Haydenville
- Lashway Forest Products | 67 Main Street, Williamsburg
- River Rd. | Williamsburg
- Williamsburg Highway Department | 24 Main St., Williamsburg
Celebration plans have been in the works for months…with a 250th anniversary committee formed to ensure that things run smoothly. The town-wide event is open to Williamsburg residents and visitors alike, with the goal of bringing people together.
The parade is estimated to conclude at around 11:30 a.m.