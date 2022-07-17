WILLIAMSBURG, Mass (WWLP) – Celebrations continue Sunday in Williamsburg as the town marks its 250th anniversary.

There have been events honoring this milestone all weekend long, including a fireworks display and a festival.

A parade is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Route 9 and South Main Street in Haydenville, turning left onto Main Street. It will then continue to the parade’s end at the corner of Main Street/Route 9 and Petticoat Hill Road in Williamsburg.



It is strongly encouraged that you are parked for the parade by 8:30 a.m. Main Street/Route 9 will be shut down from Buttonshop Road in Williamsburg to High Street in Haydenville for approximately 2 hours beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Official parking areas include:

Family Veterinary Center | 99 Main Street, Haydenville

Village Green/Local Burgy | 93 Main Street, Haydenville

Lashway Forest Products | 67 Main Street, Williamsburg

River Rd. | Williamsburg

Williamsburg Highway Department | 24 Main St., Williamsburg

Celebration plans have been in the works for months…with a 250th anniversary committee formed to ensure that things run smoothly. The town-wide event is open to Williamsburg residents and visitors alike, with the goal of bringing people together.



The parade is estimated to conclude at around 11:30 a.m.