Toy Story 4’s “Forky” toy recalled

(WTNH) — The movie Toy Story 4 is in theaters now and a plush toy of a character in the Pixar movie is being recalled.
Disney is recalling about 80,000 11-inch “Forky” plush toys due to a choking hazard which can be caused by “googly” plastic eyes that can detach.
Consumers who purchased the $20 toy will be able to return it to any Disney Store location, Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park for a refund.
Check your tracking numbers:
FAC-024868-18338
FAC-024868-19032
FAC-024868-19060
FAC-024868-19091