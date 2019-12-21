Toy wands recalled due to choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of toy light-up wands are being recalled because they can pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the wand’s battery can detach and expose the button-cell batteries inside, which young children could accidentally ingest or choke on.

The wands, sold at toy stores nationwide, are fuchsia-colored and are topped with a star that flashes and makes noise.

The only wands with date codes between March 2018 (3/18/373) and June 2019 (6/19/373) are being recalled. The UPC code 085761220034 and can be found on the hangtag.

Courtesy of Toysmith

Parents should keep the wands out of the reach of children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the manufacturer, Toysmith, at 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. More information can also be found on Toysmith’s website.