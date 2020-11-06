TOYS FOR TOTS: Deadline for toy request

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic is changing the way we do almost everything and this year that includes the annual 22News Toys for Tots collection.

Usually, the 22News lobby is filled to the brim with toy donations from our viewers, but this year because of the pandemic we have to change the way we support Toys for Tots.

Instead of collecting toys, 22News is encouraging everyone who can, to make a monetary donation to the local Western Massachusetts Toys for Tots Program. The toys are distributed to families all over western Massachusetts.

There is a gift registry that has been set-up so people can purchase toys that were requested to be delivered right to our local Marines for distribution.

If your family could benefit from Toys for Tots, the deadline to make a toy request is November 16th.

You can find all of the information on how to sign up to receive a toy, and how to donate or view the gift registry, here.