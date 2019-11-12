Track the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree here!

(WWLP) – You can now track this year’s People Tree which will be on display on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Back in July, the 60-foot blue spruce tree was selected for display in Washington from the Carson National Forest.

Three drivers will split the 1,500-mile trip, and the tree will make stops at nearly 30 communities along the way.

Beginning November 11, you’ll be able to track the Capitol Christmas Tree online as it makes it’s way to Washington D.C.

This is the third time a tree was chosen from New Mexico.