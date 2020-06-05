1  of  2
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge, tropical storm watches issued for parts of Gulf Coast ahead of Cristobal

Tracking the Tropics will be live at 2 p.m. ET

by: Heather Monahan

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storm surge and tropical storm watches have been issued along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to move back toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Cristobal is still over Mexico, about 40 miles east of Campeche, but is moving north at about 12 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Cristobal will likely move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday evening and then continue moving north over the Gulf throughout the weekend.

As of 11 a.m. ET Friday, Cristobal is still a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph. The NHC says some strengthening is expected as it moves back toward the Gulf and Cristobal will likely become a tropical storm again later Friday.

According to the NHC, there’s an increasing risk that tropical storm force winds will be felt along parts of the Gulf Coast – from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Florida/Alabama border – starting Sunday morning. A tropical storm watch has been issued for that area.

Storm surge is also a concern as the system heads back toward the water. The NHC says heavy rain will spread onto parts of the Gulf coast from Texas to Florida over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Lousiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and from Indian Pass to Arepika, Florida.

A flood watch is in effect throughout all of the Tampa Bay area through Sunday evening.

Tracking the Tropics is keeping you informed throughout the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Watch for a live update at 2 p.m. ET.

