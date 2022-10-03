NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Interstate 91 southbound is shut down near Exit 27 after a tractor-trailer crash in Northampton.
According to MassDOT, all traffic is being redirected off at Exit 27 while clean-up is ongoing.
by: Kayleigh Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
