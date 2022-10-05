LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash shut down an exit on I-91 earlier Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Longmeadow curve. Massachusetts State Police say no one was injured, but approximately 30 gallons of diesel leaked from the fuel tank. That has been cleaned up and exit 2 off-ramp, the Forest Park-East Longmeadow exit, has reopened.

Interstate Towing removed the tractor-trailer unit and Springfield fire crews assisted. Members of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were called to close the ramp and clean the spill.