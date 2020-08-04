Tractor-trailer drivers, flight crews still travel to COVID hot spots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tractor-trailer drivers and flight crews are still traveling through COVID hot spots around the country, despite states issuing new travel orders.

Tractor Trailer drivers don’t have to quarantine since they’re essential workers, they must protect themselves if they’ll continue doing their job.

You’ll see big rigs from across the country at the Chicopee Truck Stop at the end of I-291. In general, companies tell their truck drivers to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-related symptoms.

We learned in some cases, drivers can’t do their job if they come down with a fever.

“We pick up usually in Wisconsin and in Maine, they check our temperature every time,” said Daniel Pop, a tractor trailer driver from Chicago. “And otherwise we don’t have access to the premise to pick up or deliver the load.”

Pop said he always wears a mask and social distances from others, whenever he gets out of his vehicle. He also carries around hand sanitizer and spends as little time as possible outside the truck.

The CDC also encourages drivers to bring their own food and water to limit the number of stops they make, and to keep their vehicle well-ventilated.