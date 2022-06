HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Workers at the Trader Joe’s location in Hadley have officially petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union election.

This is a crucial step for workers to have an officially recognized bargaining unit. In a news release … workers say they’ve created a new independent labor organization for their union called Trader Joe’s United.

The store’s managers made a promise not to interfere with the election process in a written statement given to workers in May.