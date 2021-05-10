Traffic advisory for UMass graduations May 13 & 14

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers are being warned of traffic delays due to graduation ceremonies at UMass-Amherst on Thursday and Friday, May 13 and 14.

UMass issued a news release providing directions for driving and parking in the area.

On Thursday, May 13, the Graduate School Commencement will begin at 4 p.m. at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium on campus. Starting at 2:30 p.m., traffic on University Drive will be restricted to buses between Massachusetts Avenue and Amity Street. All vehicles attending the Graduate School Commencement should use Route 116 to the UMass exit. Vehicles will be parked in the parking lots surrounding the stadium.

On Friday, May 14, Undergraduate Commencement ceremonies will take place during the day at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Starting at 7:30 a.m., traffic on University Drive will be restricted to buses between Massachusetts Avenue and Amity Street. Rocky Hill Road between University Drive and North Maple Street will have restricted access. All vehicles attending the Undergraduate Commencement ceremonies should use Route 116 to the UMass exit. Vehicles will be parked in the parking lots surrounding the stadium. If the lots are full around the stadium, vehicles attending the ceremonies will be parked in Lots 32, 34 and 71 off Massachusetts Avenue.