AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – North St. in Agawam is closed, traffic flow is to continue from Colemore St. to N. Westfield St.

The road will be closed from Monday, July 11th, to Friday, July 15th, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The Agawam Police Department has announced that local traffic will be permitted between N. Westfield St. and Sylvan Ln. Police advise seeking an alternate route.