Traffic delays expected during presidential visit

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Pennsylvania State Police for the District 4 office have issued traffic advisories that will be in effect for the president’s campaign visit to Old Forge today.

PSP says rolling road blocks will be in effect for both directions of I-81 between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and Moosic exits Thursday.

There will also be local road closures around Moosic and Old Forge Borough near Mariotti Building Products on Louis Industrial Drive. Those closures will be in effect between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Police advise drivers to avoid these areas and find alternate routes if possible.

Eyewitness News will have live team coverage of the president’s visit, and will bring you updates on any traffic changes throughout the day.