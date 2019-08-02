EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be traffic delays in the area of Cottage Street in Easthampton Friday due to paving.

The Easthampton Police Department told 22News, the construction will go until August 12 and involve milling, leveling, and paving of the road surface.

There will be no on-street parking allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to police there will also be no on-street parking due to the leveling and paving operations on Monday, August 5 and on Friday, August 9 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

View the Live Traffic Map here.

