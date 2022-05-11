AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Cone zone traffic Alert in Amherst, where drivers are being told to expect delays and road closures now through Saturday. That’s due to move-out and commencement activities at UMass Amherst.

Some 11,000 UMass students will be moving off campus today and tomorrow. This could cause heavy traffic on Route 116, Massachusetts Avenue, and Commonwealth Avenue.

Even more, traffic is expected Friday, when graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies are taking place.

There are additional ceremonies for individual schools at the University on Saturday.