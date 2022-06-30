ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work will close West Road and Fred Mason Road from Fisk Road to Reservoir Road Thursday.
The DPW will be conducting road work on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. which will close the road and cause no thru traffic.
Road Closed Sign
by: Aubree Carr
Posted:
Updated:
ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work will close West Road and Fred Mason Road from Fisk Road to Reservoir Road Thursday.
The DPW will be conducting road work on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. which will close the road and cause no thru traffic.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now