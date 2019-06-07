Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Former Chicopee police officer sentenced to pay $5K for immigration fraud
Top Stories
Chicopee Police looking for alleged repeat shoplifter
What documents to keep, shred ahead of Community Shredding event
Texas gator stabbed
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 before Hall enshrinement
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Preview: In The Dark – I Woke Up Like This
Top Stories
Batwoman – Times Are Changing Trailer
Top Stories
The Big Stage – Music, Moves, And Laughs Scene
Preview The 100 – Memento Mori
Burden Of Truth – The Rabbit Hole Scene
The Big Stage – Incredible Moves, Spins and Balance Scene
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Learn more about 22News’ annual Community Shredding Event at the Big E grounds
Top Stories
Get grilling! Swordfish with bright and crunchy spring vegetables
Top Stories
Get in the pilot seat at the Father’s Day Open Cockpit event!
Take a ride this Father’s Day with Pioneer Valley Live Steamers!
The health benefits of owning a pet, with the American Heart Association
What is a farm share?
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Former Chicopee police officer sentenced to pay $5K for immigration fraud
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 22News at Noon
Traffic
I-91N reopened after serious accident involving motorcycle in Holyoke
Left, breakdown lane closed on section of Hall of Fame Ave after water main break
The dangers of driving with an unsecured load
Truck driver cited for striking bridge on Main St. in Northampton
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Springfield
More Traffic Headlines
Lane closure may cause delays on I-91 in Northampton
Governors Dr. in Amherst down to one lane Monday, Tuesday for road work
Bridge maintenance this week on Mass Pike in Russell
Two dead, 11 thrown from van after rollover crash in Attleboro
Cottage Street in Easthampton closed for festival
Deadly accident on Mass Pike caused major backups during Friday’s rush hour
Rotaries and roundabouts, what’s the difference?
Pregnant woman, 3 others taken to hospital after accident on I-91 in Springfield
One person dead after accident on Mass Pike in Ludlow
Citgo gas station on Boston Rd. in Springfield destroyed after fire
Shred your documents
Editor's Pick
Heartbreaking story of a family who donated their 3-year-old child’s organs
Police: Men who died in van rollover were from Poland
Fall River woman arrested on child abuse charges
More Editor's Pick