3-Day Detour: Traffic signal outage at Elm Street and Franklin Street in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers traveling through the intersection at Elm Street and Franklin Street in Westfield may experience delays due to a traffic signal outage.
According to the Westfield Police Department, an electrical problem with the the traffic signals has created a new traffic pattern for drivers through Friday.
- Elm Street southbound traffic is being detoured west at the intersection of Elm Street and Franklin Streets
- No northbound, left turn from Elm Street onto Franklin Street
- Truck traffic traveling west on Main Street or North on Broad Street heading west to Route/20 should do so via Court Street to Route/20.
MAP: Elm Street & Franklin Street in Westfield
According to Waze, the map shows bumper to bumper traffic as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The 22News live camera network near Park Square show the traffic along the area towards Elm Street.