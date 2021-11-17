3-Day Detour: Traffic signal outage at Elm Street and Franklin Street in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers traveling through the intersection at Elm Street and Franklin Street in Westfield may experience delays due to a traffic signal outage.

According to the Westfield Police Department, an electrical problem with the the traffic signals has created a new traffic pattern for drivers through Friday.

Elm Street southbound traffic is being detoured west at the intersection of Elm Street and Franklin Streets

No northbound, left turn from Elm Street onto Franklin Street

Truck traffic traveling west on Main Street or North on Broad Street heading west to Route/20 should do so via Court Street to Route/20.

According to Waze, the map shows bumper to bumper traffic as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 22News live camera network near Park Square show the traffic along the area towards Elm Street.