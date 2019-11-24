Agawam residents express caution after recent rotary accidents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Rotaries are all across western Massachusetts, with a new one being constructed in Northampton off of exit 18 on 91. And Driving in a rotary can be dangerous no matter what time of year.

Reckless and inpatient drivers have caused crashes at rotaries all across western Massachusetts.

Rotaries connect major roads and they carry traffic in a circular formation. But drivers like Mike Saykin of Agawam told 22News you need to be extremely careful entering and exiting a rotary.

“I definitely look both ways. You always have to stop,” said Saykin. “Yield, and I’m always looking at my mirrors windows, and make sure I try to think of others on the road, not just about myself.”

The vehicles in the rotary always have the right away, so when you see a yield sign you must slow down and come to a complete stop when necessary.

But local residents told 22News here at the Agawam Rotary drivers often blow right through these yield signs and it’s resulted in numerous crashes.

Agawam resident William Malia told 22News his mom was hit in the rotary during rush hour earlier this month.

“My mom just got hit by somebody running the yield in her brand new challenger. it was $13,000 worth of damage,” said Malia. “Most people don’t realize the yield. They’ll just take off right into it.”

If you’re in a multiple-lane rotary like Agawam, wait until traffic is clear before you move to a different lane. And make sure to signal, never stop in a rotary.